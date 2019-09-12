Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.74 N/A -1.19 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.63 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.77 beta indicates that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23.33 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 312.92%. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 165.08% and its average price target is $29. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.