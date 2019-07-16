Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 73.22 N/A -0.98 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 312.84%. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 average target price and a 360.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 26.54% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.