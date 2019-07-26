Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.28 N/A -0.98 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pulmatrix Inc. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 349.25% and an $27 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 16.5% respectively. 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.