Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.42 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.77 beta means Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 298.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 11.6% respectively. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.