Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.02
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|38.42
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.77 beta means Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 298.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 11.6% respectively. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.