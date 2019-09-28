Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,022,524,328.46% -167% -100.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2,997,190,595.89% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 320.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.