Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 66.35 N/A -1.19 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 4.21 beta which makes it 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 369.57% and an $27 average target price. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 297.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.