Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

This is a contrast between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.70 N/A -1.19 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 311.76%. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 276.71% and its consensus price target is $11. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than IMV Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.