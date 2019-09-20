Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (:)

Since Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Immune Design Corp. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.42 N/A -1.19 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Immune Design Corp. (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 283.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immune Design Corp.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.