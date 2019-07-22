Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.73 N/A -0.98 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.80 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and iBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 346.28% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. with average price target of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 8% of iBio Inc. shares. 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than iBio Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.