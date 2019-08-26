Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.19 N/A -1.19 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.57 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 403.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 96.18% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 65%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.