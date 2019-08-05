Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|61.91
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 388.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
