Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 61.91 N/A -1.19 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 388.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.