Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We are comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 79.26 N/A -0.98 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 26.14 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 281.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.