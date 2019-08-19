Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

We will be comparing the differences between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -1.19 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.79 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 374.52%. Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 146.25% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 84.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.