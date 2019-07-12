Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 74.34 N/A -0.98 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 26.82 N/A -0.40 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Compugen Ltd. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Compugen Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 304.80% at a $27 consensus price target.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 21.9%. Insiders owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.