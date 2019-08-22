Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Since Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.97 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 55.77 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 367.94% and an $27 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 16.04% and its consensus price target is $28.14. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.