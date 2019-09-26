Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

We are comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.64 N/A -1.19 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 314.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 61.2% respectively. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.