Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.76 N/A 1.15 73.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 409.43% upside potential. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $73, while its potential upside is 9.56%. Based on the data shown earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 86.2% respectively. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.