Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has 2.8 Sentiment

Walt Disney Co (DIS) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 1127 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 403 reduced and sold their stakes in Walt Disney Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.09 billion shares, up from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Walt Disney Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 123 to 121 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 347 Increased: 908 New Position: 219.

Ruffer Llp holds 14.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company for 5.13 million shares. Manikay Partners Llc owns 908,842 shares or 12.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 11.32% invested in the company for 5.27 million shares. The New York-based Js Capital Management Llc has invested 9.34% in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.82 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $383.19 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. It currently has negative earnings.