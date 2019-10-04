Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.19 9.06M -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,044,878,957.17% -167% -100.4% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,478,260.87% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 315.84%. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 94.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.