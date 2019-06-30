Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Comparison side by side

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.58 N/A -0.98 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 289.61% at a $27 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 26.54% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.