Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 402.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 7.5% respectively. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.