Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparison side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.26 N/A -1.19 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 395.41% and an $27 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.