Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparison side by side

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 70.86 N/A -0.98 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 551.46 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 326.54% upside potential and an average target price of $27. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 48.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.