Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparing side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.36 N/A -0.98 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.49 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 290.74% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 86.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 85.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.