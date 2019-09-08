Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparing side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.26 N/A -1.19 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.60 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. In other hand, MediWound Ltd. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. MediWound Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 395.41%. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 233.22% and its average price target is $10.13. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than MediWound Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.