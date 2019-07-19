Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 69.41 N/A -0.98 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Kazia Therapeutics Limited which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 335.48% and an $27 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.