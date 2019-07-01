Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 79.60 N/A -0.98 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 12.97 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

The consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 279.75%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 103.75% and its consensus price target is $159.29. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 70.8%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 26.54% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.