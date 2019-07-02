Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparison side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.13 N/A -0.98 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Immuron Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 291.87% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. About 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.