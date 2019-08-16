Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.67 N/A -1.19 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 65.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 381.28%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 108.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 55.5% respectively. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.