Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparison side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 44.72 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 421.24% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.