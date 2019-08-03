Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Contrasting side by side

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 63.25 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 112.26 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Its rival Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 377.88% and an $27 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.