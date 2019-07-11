Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Since Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 73.80 N/A -0.98 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1263.42 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 302.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 2.33% and its consensus target price is $50. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 44.9% respectively. 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.