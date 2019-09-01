Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Contrasting side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ChemoCentryx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 421.24% upside potential and an average price target of $27. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 245.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 59.6%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.