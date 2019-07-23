Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparing side by side

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 66.95 N/A -0.98 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 19.37 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Athenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 351.51% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $27. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 3.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, Athenex Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Athenex Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.