Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 178.16 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.77 beta means Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 421.24% upside potential and an average price target of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.