Copper Rock Capital Partners Upped Position in Wex (WEX); Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Market Valuation Rose While Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 324,737 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.48. About 150,149 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

