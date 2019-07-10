Copper Rock Capital Partners Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Tnb Financial Cut By $871,395 Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 12.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 19,042 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 173,190 shares with $17.70M value, up from 154,148 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Tnb Financial decreased Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)’s stock rose 2.91%. The Tnb Financial holds 726,416 shares with $15.49M value, down from 767,911 last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $4.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 833,536 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 46,893 shares to 727,670 valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 13,526 shares and now owns 97,854 shares. Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Llc reported 135 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 6,300 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Llc owns 3,849 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.35% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parkside Bank & stated it has 199 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Glob Advsrs owns 11,199 shares. 13,073 are held by Blair William Il. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Principal Gp accumulated 435,891 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,482 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0.2% or 4,631 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Landscape Management Limited holds 26,582 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: EA,GOL,BRFS,GM – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 11. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 17 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 152,706 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 7 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 516 shares. 287,771 are owned by Sei Investments. Roberts Glore Commerce Il has 0.61% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 460,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 2.13 million shares or 12.18% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru owns 0.06% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 13,736 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 91 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Invesco reported 1.02M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 32,324 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com holds 592,400 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.45% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.38 million for 22.59 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.