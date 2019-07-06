Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Its Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Position; Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 19,689 shares as Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 324,147 shares with $27.17M value, down from 343,836 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 99,617 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 34.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 979,797 shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 1.86M shares with $31.43 million value, down from 2.84 million last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $36.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 904,665 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06B for 8.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) stake by 1.32M shares to 11.34 million valued at $36.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 36,330 shares and now owns 951,884 shares. Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) was raised too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity. The insider REED COLIN V bought 6,106 shares worth $503,508.

Among 2 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ryman Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Monday, February 11 report.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.69M for 10.82 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset accumulated 62,732 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 0.09% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 42,808 shares. Barnett And Incorporated invested in 50,090 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 61,600 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Limited Company. 4,915 were accumulated by Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 6,129 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 3,852 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 58,500 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 50,830 shares. Pnc Financial Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 31,842 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 33,770 shares to 188,442 valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 25,734 shares and now owns 117,922 shares. Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was raised too.