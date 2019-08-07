Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Generac Holdings (GNRC) Holding as Share Price Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $76.19 Million as Stock Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 651,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.84M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.55. About 14.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 29,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 470,588 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 499,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 208,392 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush Com invested 0.3% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 8,069 are owned by Raymond James And. Kestrel Investment accumulated 159,925 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Globeflex Cap LP invested in 41,386 shares. Cap Rech Investors invested in 200,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 243,200 are held by Rk Llc. Colony Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 32,003 shares. Bluemountain Limited Co holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% or 1.44 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 224 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 505,900 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc invested in 18,170 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Horizon Services owns 25,706 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,725 shares to 668,950 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,692 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $659.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.64M shares. Fca Tx accumulated 0.09% or 2,000 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 237,961 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd holds 3.4% or 182,231 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 241,393 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,059 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,072 shares. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.52% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,723 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn reported 75,360 shares. The New York-based Kepos Lp has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ionic Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,540 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 3.54% or 1.97 million shares. Jbf Capital Incorporated holds 3.79% or 180,000 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd holds 1.08% or 34,844 shares.

