Copper Rock Capital Partners Stake in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Trimmed by $5.74 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holding as Share Value Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 406,717 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 77,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 387,656 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.03M, down from 465,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 206,480 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $66.50 million for 16.64 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 8.55M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,329 shares. Copper Rock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 387,656 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 7,431 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 25,041 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 3,243 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 325,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Grp reported 0.01% stake. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Everence Cap Management owns 12,170 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 22,428 shares. Gw Henssler Associate invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22,738 shares to 230,988 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 35,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.