Copper Rock Capital Partners Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Rockland Trust Co Has Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $1.14 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 77,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 888,378 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 24,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,702 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 79,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,099 shares to 148,987 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS) by 74,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,191 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation owns 36,351 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mairs owns 249,356 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.41% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). West Oak Cap Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northstar Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.34% or 38,430 shares. Assetmark holds 2,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First In holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,400 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,473 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 0.86% stake. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 16,956 shares stake. Sit Investment Associates invested in 9,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,198 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa invested in 0.02% or 6,110 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares to 92,158 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in…Business Services – The Motley Fool” published on March 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Darling Ingredients Forges Ahead – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darling Ingredients Stock Dropped 13.3% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.