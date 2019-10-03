Copper Rock Capital Partners Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.92, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 15 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their positions in Gabelli Utility Trust. The funds in our database now have: 1.83 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gabelli Utility Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 14,477 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 187,667 shares with $19.00M value, up from 173,190 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 3.81 million shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) stake by 36,181 shares to 257,624 valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 98,941 shares and now owns 113,608 shares. Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 16.58% above currents $94.25 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Cap L L C owns 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 350,571 shares. Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.42% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,579 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.64% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 994,975 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors reported 23,921 shares. Oakbrook Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Stockton has 13,970 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 1.24M shares. Fca Tx has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 776,941 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $397.90 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust for 13,066 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 16,530 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 273,044 shares.