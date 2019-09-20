Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Pnm Res (PNM) Lifted by $1.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Shares Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 35,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 382,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, up from 347,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 244,321 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 22,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 168,237 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 190,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.57 lastly. It is down 6.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Coherus BioSciences Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coherus down 3% on Enbrel patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1st – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Corporate Highlights and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.11 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

