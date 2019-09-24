Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Icf International (ICFI) Has Lifted by $2.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; First Business Financial Services Has Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) by $303,355

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 38,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 325,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70 million, up from 287,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 54,535 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.66. About 6.99 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 4,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 9,026 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 947,228 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 179,052 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Mesirow Financial Invest Management reported 105,679 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 1,095 shares. 6,436 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc. Glenmede Company Na has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Sei Investments Company invested in 133,807 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Financial invested in 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bogle Lp De invested 0.07% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).