Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Fiserv (FISV) Lifted by $1.45 Million; Norinchukin Bank The Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 4,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 168,250 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, up from 163,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 690,863 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 247,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 231,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 682,364 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank stated it has 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argyle Cap holds 37,850 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,718 shares. M&T Bank & Trust owns 440,072 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.52% or 99,797 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 71,050 shares stake. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 1,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 9,569 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Comm has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.23% or 33,857 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 2,806 shares. Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 407 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Tcw Grp invested in 0.79% or 736,398 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 35,801 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $58.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,199 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 27,448 shares to 465,218 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 29,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,588 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 48 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.08% or 182,340 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Signature Estate & Advsrs Limited Liability owns 263,105 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.15M shares. Cambridge Inv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 13,442 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 182,289 shares. Tennessee-based New South Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.54% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 54,460 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dnb Asset As owns 66,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 20,885 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 2,245 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ABM Industries (ABM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.