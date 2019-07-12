Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Pnm Res (PNM) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. See Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Upgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Pnm Res Inc (PNM) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 19,562 shares as Pnm Res Inc (PNM)’s stock rose 11.03%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 347,305 shares with $16.43 million value, down from 366,867 last quarter. Pnm Res Inc now has $3.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 260,040 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 1.18M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 56,030 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 95,480 shares. South Dakota Council owns 100,600 shares. 4.32M were reported by Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated. Howe Rusling invested in 71,475 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 2.29M shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,800 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 35,822 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 589,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 79,487 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc owns 19,557 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,222 shares. Central Bank Trust Com stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.73 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 101.34 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $48.39M for 20.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 369.23% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $41 target. Mizuho downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $38.5 target in Monday, January 14 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Sell”.

