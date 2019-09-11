Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Its Icf International (ICFI) Holding by $9.32 Million; Stock Value Rose; Perceptive Advisors Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 122,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 287,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 141,256 shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 942,915 shares traded or 46.27% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $22.19M for 17.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,400 are held by Rk Cap Management Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 6,894 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 2,835 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 459,524 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 113,927 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc owns 498,369 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com reported 128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). United Services Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 20,317 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 161,723 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.62 million for 35.51 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $292.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

