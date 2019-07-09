Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Holding in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) by $1.10 Million; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Value Rose While Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 18,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,805 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, down from 312,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 83,349 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 15.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 85 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Geode Capital Llc reported 423,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 1,300 are held by Quantbot Technologies L P. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,949 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru invested in 39,508 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bancshares reported 5,634 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 46,922 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank & has invested 0.02% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Td Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,763 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 17,459 shares or 0% of the stock. 980,836 are held by Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $18.91M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares to 173,190 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.08 million activity. $72,497 worth of stock was sold by Miglani Nalin Kumar on Thursday, January 31.