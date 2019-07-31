Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered By $4.94 Million Its Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Holding; Regions Financial (RF) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) stake by 21.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 93,205 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 336,257 shares with $18.13 million value, down from 429,462 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr now has $3.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 72,458 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 235 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 237 decreased and sold their equity positions in Regions Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 701.07 million shares, down from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Regions Financial Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 190 Increased: 171 New Position: 64.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.05 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.68 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation for 295,124 shares. First Western Capital Management Co owns 17,273 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sirios Capital Management L P has 3.28% invested in the company for 3.82 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 2.96% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 319,129 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited has $65 highest and $60 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is -3.35% below currents $63.63 stock price. WNS Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of WNS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, February 18 report.