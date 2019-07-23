Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position; First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted Tutor Perini (TPC) Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 63,102 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock rose 3.41%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 933,465 shares with $30.22M value, down from 996,567 last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 425,949 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc acquired 18,300 shares as Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)’s stock rose 3.24%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 384,533 shares with $6.60M value, up from 366,233 last quarter. Tutor Perini Corp now has $654.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 247,669 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply

Among 3 analysts covering Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tutor Perini had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signia Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.91% or 285,053 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 193,111 shares. 80,259 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. Nomura Hldgs invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 697,531 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 235,705 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 24,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 427,348 shares. Boston Prns invested in 1.97 million shares. Pinnacle accumulated 569,160 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 13,001 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 31,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,285 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc reported 16,548 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity. $827,600 worth of stock was sold by Ronald N. Tutor Separate Property Trust on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Is Down 49% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rudolph and Sletten Awarded Major Tenant Improvement Project – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 14,000 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 75,194 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 734,964 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Prelude Capital Management holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 230,880 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 7,745 shares in its portfolio. P2 Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 4.3% or 1.57 million shares. Brown Management Llc invested in 5.32 million shares or 1.77% of the stock. 743 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.89% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 844,377 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Blair William & Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVOO’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Launches Real-Time Disbursement Services to Bill Payments Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide has $38 highest and $38 lowest target. $38’s average target is 12.73% above currents $33.71 stock price. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 8 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.